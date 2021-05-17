Florida lawmakers reconvene for special session on gambling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are reconvening for a special session to consider a new 30-year gaming compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

But the fate of the new compact is uncertain because of opposition from some business groups and conservatives who object to gambling on moral grounds.

If the Legislature ratifies the agreement reached last month between the Tribe and Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Seminoles would be allowed to offer sports gambling at their casinos in South Florida and the Tampa area.

The Legislature is setting aside a week to consider the compact, but could complete its work as soon as Wednesday.