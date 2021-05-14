© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: New Cases Decline As Vaccinations Continue

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 14, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT
Florida added 4,053 new coronavirus cases according to the latest figures from the department of health.

Some 2,239,982 residents have been infected and 35,929 have died from COVID-19. 

The daily average of new cases continues to decline according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. 

Florida is averaging 3,454 new cases per day in the last week- a 20% drop compared to the last week and a 35% decline compared to two weeks ago. 

More than 9.4 million people have been vaccinated, including 7,327,823 who have completed a full series of a coronavirus vaccine.

