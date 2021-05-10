© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fears Of Steepening Prices Under New FEMA Flood Insurance Methodology

By Amy Green
Published May 10, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Rising water left some Central Florida homes flooded after Hurricane Irma in 2017. Photo by Amy Green
Some Central Floridians are fearing steepening flood insurance prices as FEMA begins later this year rolling out its most significant update of the program in a half-century. 

More than 1 million Floridians are projected to see increases of $120 or more annually. 

FEMA says the new price methodology -- called Risk Rating 2.0 -- will more equitably distribute costs by considering a wider range of factors like flood frequency and cost to rebuild. 

But Cape Canaveral Mayor Pro Tem Angela Raymond says residents of her coastal community already pay a lot. She says many residents are retired on fixed incomes. 

“I live 10 feet from the Banana River, and our insurance has tripled this year.” 

New policies will be subject to the new price methodology beginning Oct. 1. All remaining policies will undergo the adjustment next year when they renew on or after April 1. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts.
