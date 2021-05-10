Fears Of Steepening Prices Under New FEMA Flood Insurance Methodology

Some Central Floridians are fearing steepening flood insurance prices as FEMA begins later this year rolling out its most significant update of the program in a half-century.

More than 1 million Floridians are projected to see increases of $120 or more annually.

FEMA says the new price methodology -- called Risk Rating 2.0 -- will more equitably distribute costs by considering a wider range of factors like flood frequency and cost to rebuild.

But Cape Canaveral Mayor Pro Tem Angela Raymond says residents of her coastal community already pay a lot. She says many residents are retired on fixed incomes.

“I live 10 feet from the Banana River, and our insurance has tripled this year.”

New policies will be subject to the new price methodology beginning Oct. 1. All remaining policies will undergo the adjustment next year when they renew on or after April 1.