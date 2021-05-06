© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 4,504 New Cases, 71 Additional Deaths

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 6, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT
Photo: Taylor Brandon
Florida reported 4,504 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,258,433 cases. 

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 4,483 cases a day. 

That’s an 18 percent decrease from last week’s daily caseload and a 26 percent decrease from daily case numbers two weeks ago. 

The state also added 71 deaths for a total death toll of 35,549 residents. More than 91,600 people have been hospitalized. 

Some 9,101,152 Floridians have been vaccinated.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

Disney And Universal End Temperature Checks For Guests

Central Florida theme parks are adjusting their coronavirus safety measures as CDC guidelines change. Read more here.
On The Road, At The Ballpark: Americans Celebrate Vaccinations, Lifting Businesses

Newly vaccinated Americans are spending more freely on restaurants, travel and live entertainment. Read more here.
Florida Gov. DeSantis To Unemployed: Start Looking For A Job

Floridians receiving unemployment benefits will soon have to provide proof that they’re looking for a job. Read more here.

