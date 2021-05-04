Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Florida Adds 3,600 New Cases; Vaccinations Near 9 Million

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida added 3,692 new coronavirus cases according to figures released Tuesday.

The average of new daily infections continues to fall, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR.

Florida is averaging 5,566 new cases per day in the last week, an 18% decrease compared to the week before and a 4% decrease compared to 2 weeks ago.

Some 8,959,355 people have been vaccinated, including 6,420,478 who have completed a one-dose or two-dose series of a vaccine.

Statewide, 2,249,535 people have been infected by coronavirus and 35,399 residents have died from COVID-19.