ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored the fastest goal in club history and Orlando City beat Cincinnati 3-0.

Akindele raced onto a giveaway by Cincinnati (0-1-2) and slipped a right-footed shot inside the post from the center of the area just 33 seconds into the game.

Cincinnati has lost back-to-back games by a combined score of 8-0. Orlando City (1-2-2) outshot Cincinnati 22-7, including 5-0 on target.