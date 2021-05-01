© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disneyland reopening marks California's COVID-19 turnaround

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 1, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT
Photo: Avel Chuklanov
Photo: Avel Chuklanov

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland has reopened after a 13-month closure.

The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday, and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness.

Capacity is limited, and only in-state visitors are allowed. Hugs and handshakes with Mickey are also out.

Industry experts say the reopening could encourage more Californians to travel as the state sees life spring back after a deadly winter virus surge.

California has the country's lowest rate of new coronavirus cases, and more than half of eligible residents have received a vaccine dose.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
