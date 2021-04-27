© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
AdventHealth Doctors Urge Religious Leaders to Preach Vaccination From the Pulpit

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT
Photo: Kelly Sikkema

Vaccine hesitancy has been reported in young people in Orange County.

AdventHealth Chief Equity Officer Dr. Alric Simmonds says it’s incumbent upon local religious leaders to spread the good news about getting vaccinated. 

Simmonds says many people in spiritual communities have a great deal of confidence in their leaders, and a positive message about getting the shot can counter vaccine hesitancy. 

He says just as people need guidance about how to live their lives in accordance with their faith tradition, so too do they need information about physical health and wellness.

“And literally if we could encourage pastors, deacons to speak about getting vaccinated from the pulpit. I think that’s incredibly powerful.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13003_CHURCH_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Simmonds also encouraged people of faith to share their own vaccine stories with their communities or to offer someone a ride to a vaccination site. 

He says hearing about the COVID-19 vaccine from someone you know from church, synagogue or mosque goes a long way toward combating vaccine hesitancy. 

He points out that reaching herd immunity will make it easier for people to return to their houses of worship safely and on a regular basis.

“You know if you want to be able to worship in spirit and in truth as the word says, get vaccinated, right? It’s just that simple. And then bring a friend to church, right? Bring a friend to get vaccinated and then bring them to church with you.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/13004_CHURCH_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

So far in Florida, some 8,562,544 people have gotten vaccinated.

Find your nearest shot by clicking here.

