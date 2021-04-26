© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baxley's bill restricting mail-in ballot requests passes Florida Senate

By Joe Byrnes
Published April 26, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
Florida Sen. Dennis Baxley. Photo via Dennisbaxley.com
Photo via Dennisbaxley.com

A Republican elections bill adding vote-by-mail restrictions, limiting drop boxes to certain hours and tightening signature verification passed the Florida Senate Monday on a vote along party lines.

Now it goes to the House.

Ocala Senator Dennis Baxley's bill initially canceled drop boxes altogether. It has been amended to allow staffed drop boxes during office hours.

In the future, voters would only be able to request mail-in ballots for one election cycle. And their signatures must be verified using only previous pen-to-paper examples.

Outside volunteers wouldn't be allowed to give water or food to voters within 150 feet of the polling place.

Baxley says his bill adds "guardrails" to prevent potential voter fraud. Democrats see yet another GOP attempt at voter suppression.

Tags
Florida politicsCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details