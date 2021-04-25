© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccination shots

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 25, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida says that shots using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are resuming at federally supported mass vaccination sites throughout the state.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted that it was resuming the Johnson & Johnson shots Sunday at vaccination sites in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami.

The division says it reviewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agencies on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assessed risks associated with the vaccine.

coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
