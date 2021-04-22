© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
At this wedding, the bride and groom were the crashers

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 22, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Beatriz Perez Moya
Photo: Beatriz Perez Moya

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple invited family and friends to their weekend wedding at their “dream home and estate.”

The only problem: Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones didn't own the estate and didn't have the owner's permission.

Owner Nathan Finkel called police Saturday when Wilson arrived at his palatial mansion to set up.

Because the mansion is for sale, Wilson apparently thought the suburban Fort Lauderdale property was vacant.

Officers arrived and Wilson left. He and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception into the wee hours Sunday followed by a Sunday afternoon brunch.

Broward County records show a marriage license had been issued to the couple last week, but they had not registered as married by Wednesday.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
