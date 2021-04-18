© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 18, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT
FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo protesters supporting former President Donald Trump march down Fifth Avenue on their way towards Times Square in New York. Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders fretted he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates, delaying preparations as he teased another run. Instead, many Republicans with national ambitions are openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump continues to mull his own plans. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
AP
/
FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo protesters supporting former President Donald Trump march down Fifth Avenue on their way towards Times Square in New York. Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders fretted he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates, delaying preparations as he teased another run. Instead, many Republicans with national ambitions are openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump continues to mull his own plans. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders fretted he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates and delay their preparations as he considered another run.

But many Republicans with national ambitions are already openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump continues to mull his own plans.

They’re raising money, making hires and working to bolster their name recognition.

Those moves reflect both the fervor in the party to reclaim the White House and the reality that mounting a modern presidential campaign is a yearslong endeavor.

Tags
Central Florida NewsDonald Trump
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details