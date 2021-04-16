© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate-approved bill repealing M-CORES moves toward House vote

By Joe Byrnes
Published April 16, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT
lindsaycross

A bill approved by the Florida Senate that repeals M-CORES -- the pricey 2019 plan for three toll-roads -- is headed for a vote in the House.

The House Appropriations Committee approved Senate Bill 100 with no debate and little comment Friday morning.

The M-CORES law set up task forces to study the proposed corridors in Southwest Florida, up the west coast to I-10 and from the Turnpike to the Suncoast Parkway.

Their advice? Just don't do it. They had concerns about the environment, about destroying communities and more. Instead, they recommended upgrading existing major corridors.

And that, essentially, is what Sen. Gayle Harrell's bill would do, with a focus on widening rural roads, improving the flow on U.S. 19 and extending the Turnpike at Wildwood.

[caption id="attachment_178832" align="alignleft" width="400"]

LindsayCross-400x219.png

Lindsay Cross of Florida Conservation Voters says SB 100 is an improvement over the current M-CORES law. Image: Florida Channel[/caption]

For Lindsay Cross of Florida Conservation Voters, it's a step in the right direction.

"SB 100 is better than the current M-CORES program, which is a budget-busting boondoggle," she told the House committee.

But she is concerned about environmental impacts from the Turnpike extension and changes to U.S. 19.

Tags
Florida politicsSumter County FloridaCentral Florida Newsm-cores
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details