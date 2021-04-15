© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Homeless Army veteran pulls man from burning vehicle

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 15, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Clark Van Der Beken
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A homeless Army veteran is being called a hero for pulling the driver of a burning car to safety following a head-on crash in Florida’s Panhandle.

Fifty-six-year-old Freddie Finkley was standing near an intersection with his girlfriend on April 7 when they witnessed the crash on an I-10 overpass near Pensacola.

Finkley told the Pensacola News Journal he pulled 34-year-old Eric Lopez from the vehicle as flames were coming through the dashboard.

Pensacola police say they appreciate Finkley's efforts. And Lopez' family is also grateful. He was released from the hospital over the weekend.

Tags
Central Florida Newscar crashcar accidentveteran
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
