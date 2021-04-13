© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gambling bill on Florida pari-mutuels gets first approval

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s jai alai frontons and quarter horse and harness horse racing tracks could choose not to conduct live events and still be able to operate poker and slot machine rooms under a bill unanimously approved by the Senate Regulated Industries Committee.

Thoroughbred horse tracks would still have to conduct live racing under the bill that was approved Monday, and while greyhound racing is now illegal in Florida, permit holders could still run card rooms and slots.

Permit holders wouldn’t be able to move their licenses to new locations.

racingCentral Florida Newshorse racinghorse trackGambling
