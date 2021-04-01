Donald Trump Jr. buys mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now Florida home owners. The couple spent nearly $10 million this week to buy a 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter.

That's about 20 miles from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living.

The home is in the exclusive and gated Admirals Cove community and on the Intercoastal Waterway.

Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt and Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer also live in the 888-home community and singer Celine Dion is a former resident. The couple has been dating for about three years.