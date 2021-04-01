© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
AdventHealth Scientists Are Testing Patient Samples for COVID-19 Variants Including Florida Ones

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 1, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT
Photo: Mufid Majnun
Photo: Mufid Majnun

Geneticists at AdventHealth in Central Florida are working with California-based genomics company Helix to test patients for COVID-19 variants. So far, some 1,000 patients who had already signed up for a standard PCR COVID-19 test with the hospital system have been tested.

AdventHealth’s Genomics Director Dr. Wesley Walker says saliva samples from patients are being collected and sequenced for known variants like the UK variant. 

He says knowing the prevalence of these variants will help state and local officials plan for the next phase of the COVID public health response.

“If you’ve got something that’s spreading potentially faster. You’re going to be able to predict that there will probably be, there may be more infections and so you can plan for that. So I think there’s a planning function.”

And although they’re not ready to release the data yet, Walker expects they will also find local Florida variants as the virus continues to mutate. 

“It will be looking for different variants local as well as again the UK, Brazil and others. Again, we don’t have the results back, but that’s exactly what we’re going to be looking at.”

Walker says there are currently some 330 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at AdventHealth’s Central Florida hospitals.

He says this is a downtrend trend in cases, but that the rate at which cases have been decreasing has slowed.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
