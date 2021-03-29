© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
2 sisters from Maryland among 3 dead in Florida van crash

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
Photo: Kate Hliznitsova
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a van carrying vacationers returning to Maryland crashed on Interstate 95 in central Florida, killing three of the 11 on board.

Lt. Kim Montes says the dead included a 4-year-old girl and her 19-year-old sister from Glenarden, Maryland.

A 37-year-old man from Marlboro, Maryland, was also found dead. Montes says the van crashed early Sunday near Ormond Beach. The driver apparently drifted off the road, then overcorrected.

The van rolled over, ending up in a ditch. The impact ripped open the roof, ejecting multiple occupants. Montes says the family and friends were heading home from a trip to Orlando.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
