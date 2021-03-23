© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida: Money from arrest goes missing, 3 deputies resign

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 23, 2021 at 1:30 AM EDT
Photo: Bill Oxford
Photo: Bill Oxford

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Officials say three former Florida deputies are facing charges after several hundred dollars seized during an arrest went missing.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday that former deputies John Raczynski, Jamal Lawson and Garrett Cook resigned following their arrests late last week.

The three deputies were involved in the arrest of a woman on drug charges in December. Officials say the deputies seized $723.

The sheriff said Raczynski logged the money into reports but never submitted the money into property and evidence. Last Monday, officials say the woman contacted the sheriff’s office about the return of her cash and cell phone.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
