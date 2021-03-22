© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Can Former Chief Science Officer Bring New Life To Environmental Regulation Commission?

By Amy Green
Published March 22, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
the-blue-green-algae-is-called-cyanobacteria-it-can-release-toxins-that-affect-the-liver-and-nervous-system

The reappointment of Florida’s first chief science officer to the Environmental Regulation Commission is drawing attention to the state board charged with setting rules and standards. 

Some are hoping Thomas Frazer’s new position is a sign of new life for the board that hasn’t met at least since 2019. 

The Environmental Regulation Commission’s seven members are supposed to meet monthly to set scientific-based standards relating to air pollution, water quality and waste management.  

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon Florida says the board has not met since 2019 because it lacked enough members. She is cheering the recent announcement of four new appointees.  

“Service on these commissions can be a thankless job. Like I said there is no pay. It’s an extraordinary demand on time. You’re weighing a lot of different interests and wading through a lot of technical information.”  

Among the new members is Thomas Frazer, who quietly relinquished his job as chief science officer. The DeSantis administration says it plans to replace Frazer in the near future. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
