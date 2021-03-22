Can Former Chief Science Officer Bring New Life To Environmental Regulation Commission?

The reappointment of Florida’s first chief science officer to the Environmental Regulation Commission is drawing attention to the state board charged with setting rules and standards.

Some are hoping Thomas Frazer’s new position is a sign of new life for the board that hasn’t met at least since 2019.

The Environmental Regulation Commission’s seven members are supposed to meet monthly to set scientific-based standards relating to air pollution, water quality and waste management.

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon Florida says the board has not met since 2019 because it lacked enough members. She is cheering the recent announcement of four new appointees.

“Service on these commissions can be a thankless job. Like I said there is no pay. It’s an extraordinary demand on time. You’re weighing a lot of different interests and wading through a lot of technical information.”

Among the new members is Thomas Frazer, who quietly relinquished his job as chief science officer. The DeSantis administration says it plans to replace Frazer in the near future.