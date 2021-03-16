© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando International Airport Spring Break Travel Already Exceeds Projections

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 16, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT
Photo: Gabrielle Henderson
Some 40,000 passengers have departed each day from Orlando International Airport during Spring Break.

[embed]https://twitter.com/MCO/status/1371839206855745546?s=20[/embed]

Last Friday, 53,658 people departed the airport, 13,069 more than were projected to fly out of MCO. 

Sunday and Saturday also surpassed projections with a collective 117,101 people departing from the airport, 27,197 more than expected. 

Officials at the airport expect some 1.9 million people to pass through the airport on their way to Spring Break destinations, representing a 45 percent increase over the previous year. 

One of the factors contributing to this? A new Hawaiian Airlines nonstop flight between Orlando and Honolulu. 

The service is expected to expand to three flights a week between June 1 and August 10 to accommodate summer vacation travelers. 

COVID-19 cases continue to rise among TSA agents at the airport, with some 180 cases logged since last March.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
