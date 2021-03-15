© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nobody plays for free in NFL free agency that begins Monday

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 15, 2021 at 1:30 AM EDT
The term in use these days is “legal tampering.”

Doesn’t seem sensible, and some might call it the “cheating period” instead.

Regardless, on Monday, two days before the NFL’s 2021 business year begins, the 32 teams and agents for the players will be making deals. Lots of deals, even if they aren’t official until Wednesday.

Even at a time when the salary cap has plummeted by $16 million due to lost revenues during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season, lots of money will be going to the most-prized players.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
