Nobody plays for free in NFL free agency that begins Monday

The term in use these days is “legal tampering.”

Doesn’t seem sensible, and some might call it the “cheating period” instead.

Regardless, on Monday, two days before the NFL’s 2021 business year begins, the 32 teams and agents for the players will be making deals. Lots of deals, even if they aren’t official until Wednesday.

Even at a time when the salary cap has plummeted by $16 million due to lost revenues during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season, lots of money will be going to the most-prized players.