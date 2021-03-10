Sumter County Commission to consider impact fee increase ahead of possible legislation

The Sumter County Commission previously put off its decision on how much to increase fees for construction of new homes and businesses.

But now commissioners want to make a decision soon, partly because a state bill could tie their hands after June.

Three of the five Sumter County commissioners beat incumbents last year following a 25 percent increase in property taxes.

These new commissioners want to shift more of the cost for new roads to the developer of The Villages, which adds about 200 new homes every month.

Commissioner Craig Estep, who called for the hearing, is looking for a middle ground.

"I think there's a sweet spot out there that we can find where probably half the people are going to be upset one way and the other half will be upset the other way," he said.

Commissioners could decide on the impact fees at the hearing on March 23.

And there’s reason to move quickly.

Representative Brett Hage has co-sponsored an impact fee bill that - if passed by the Legislature - would cap increases at 3 percent per year.