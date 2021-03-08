© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida lawmakers weigh rules on union dues, ballot measures this week

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 8, 2021 at 1:58 AM EST
Florida's state capitol building
iStockPhoto
/
Florida's state capitol. A redistricting plan crafted by the Republican-controlled Legislature in Tallahassee was partially thrown out by a state judge.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature enters the second week of its 60-day session Monday as it dives deeper into the process of winnowing the thousands of bills before it.

Among the bills before lawmakers in the next week is a measure unionists consider a union buster.

The Legislature will also move to close a loophole that exempts some sexual offenders from having to register with authorities.

And they will revisit the threshold for ballot measures to win passage.

