Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite pandemic

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 7, 2021 at 1:30 AM EST
Photo: Austin Nell

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week has brought tens of thousands of motorcyclists to the city and its neighbors this weekend — and few of them are wearing masks.

The city made a bargain with its bars — 60% capacity indoors in return for the permits necessary for temporary outdoor sales and entertainment.

The city is trying to avoid what happened at the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally in August. That event led to a disputed number of infections around the country, ranging from hundreds to tens of thousands.

The Daytona Chamber of Commerce estimates up to 400,000 will attend the 10-day event, down from the normal 500,000.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsmotorcycleDaytona Beach
