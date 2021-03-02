© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Cuomo avoids public amid outcry over harassment allegations

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST
new-york-gov-andrew-cuomo-speaks-during-the-daily-media-briefing-on-july-23-2020-in-new-york-city-a-second-former-aide-from-his-administration-has-come-forward-with-allegations-of-sexual-harassment
Getty Images
/
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 23: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. The Governor said the state liquor authority has suspended 27 bar and restaurant alcohol licenses for violations of social distancing rules as public officials try to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing calls for resignation from some members of his own party as most leading Democrats signal they want to await the results of the attorney general’s investigation into claims the governor sexually harassed aides.

As of midday Tuesday, at least one Democratic Congress member, four state senators and numerous left-leaning Assembly members have called on Cuomo to resign.

Still, the remaining Democrats in New York’s congressional delegation have refrained from calling on the governor to step down and are urging the public to await the attorney general investigation.

Cuomo himself has avoided public appearances for days.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
