Welcome back: Optimism abounds as MLB's spring training includes fans

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 1, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST
Photo: Mick Haupt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The sun and the baseball have returned to Arizona and Florida for spring training games, which began on Sunday.

So have the fans. All 30 teams in Major League Baseball are allowing fans to return to spring training in a limited capacity amid declining COVID-19 case numbers.

The safety protocols in Scottsdale for a Rockies-Diamondbacks game were similar to other sports like basketball and hockey. Fans are spread out in pods around the park and masks are worn.

The Cactus League hopes that allowing some fans back in the parks will help boost the local economy, which usually does big business during spring training season.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsbaseballMLB
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
