Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 28, 2021 at 3:06 AM EST
Photo: Jeremy Thomas

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts are taking a spacewalk outside the International Space Station to install support frames for new solar panels arriving later this year.

NASA’s Kate Rubins and Victor Glover ventured out Sunday.

They emerged from the station lugging 8-foot duffle-style bags stuffed with hundreds of pounds of mounting brackets and struts.

NASA says with more people and experiments at the space station, more power will be needed to keep everything running. The six new solar panels should boost the station’s power by up to 30%. The first pair is due to launch in June.

