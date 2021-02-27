© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida GOP outlines $100M+ plan to tackle climate change

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 27, 2021 at 3:03 AM EST
Photo: Markus Spiske
Photo: Markus Spiske

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Low-lying Florida is one of the most vulnerable U.S. states to ocean level rise driven by climate change. State Republican legislative leaders on Friday announced a $100 million-a-year plan to tackle the issue.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, said at a news conference that the legislation in the upcoming session of the Legislature would address flooding and sea level rise.

Measures are being introduced for the session that begins Tuesday in Tallahassee.

This plan will be updated by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

