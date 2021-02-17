© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Clean Energy Advocates Call On State To Reform Efficiency Regulations

By Amy Green
Published February 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green
Clean energy advocates are calling on the state to reform efficiency regulations for Florida’s largest utilities. 

The advocates say the regulations have not been updated since the early 1990s. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says Florida’s efficiency regulations are so old no other state still uses them. 

The group says the outdated regulations mean that consumers pay some of the highest electricity bills in the country. 

In comments filed before the Florida Public Service Commission, the state agency overseeing utilities, the group calls for several changes. 

Among the problems, the group says, is an arbitrary disregard for efficiency measures that would pay for themselves within two years. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy wants another workshop on the potential reforms before the Florida Public Service Commission takes up the issue again, probably this summer. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
