Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Florida Reaches 1.8 Million Cases

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 11, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST
Image: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida added 8.351 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Thursday. 

More than 1,8 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 28,382 have died. 

Florida is averaging 7,666 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 22% decrease over the week prior, and a 29% increase from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations have fallen below 5,000. 

As of Thursday morning, 4,906 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

Some 891,741 people have completed a full series of the vaccine, and 1,274,170 have received the first dose. 

