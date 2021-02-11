Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Florida Reaches 1.8 Million Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida added 8.351 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Thursday.

More than 1,8 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 28,382 have died.

Florida is averaging 7,666 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 22% decrease over the week prior, and a 29% increase from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations have fallen below 5,000.

As of Thursday morning, 4,906 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Some 891,741 people have completed a full series of the vaccine, and 1,274,170 have received the first dose.