Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Florida Reaches 1.8 Million Cases
Florida added 8.351 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Thursday.
More than 1,8 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 28,382 have died.
Florida is averaging 7,666 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.
That’s a 22% decrease over the week prior, and a 29% increase from two weeks ago.
Hospitalizations have fallen below 5,000.
As of Thursday morning, 4,906 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Some 891,741 people have completed a full series of the vaccine, and 1,274,170 have received the first dose.