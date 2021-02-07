© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida: Slain FBI agent remembered for protecting children

By WMFE Staff
Published February 7, 2021 at 4:43 AM EST
Photo: Caroline Atwood

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A slain FBI agent in Florida is being remembered for her strength, infectious laugh, love of family and commitment to protecting children.

A memorial service was held Saturday for Agent Laura Schwartzenberger at the Miami Dolphins' football stadium. Schwartzenberger and fellow agent Daniel Alfin were gunned down Tuesday while serving a search warrant at the home of a child pornography suspect. The suspect killed himself before he could be arrested. FBI Director Christopher Wray said Schwartzenberger chose a high-stress job and worked hard to protect children from online predators. A separate service for Alfin will be held Sunday at the stadium.

