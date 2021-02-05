© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volunteer army helps Florida elders book coveted COVID shots

By WMFE Staff
Published February 5, 2021 at 2:41 AM EST
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Central Florida, with enough doses for 20,000 people to get vaccinated. (video courtesy AdventHealth)
MIAMI (AP) — A group of more than 100 volunteers in Florida is helping seniors navigate the technology-heavy process of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The volunteers stepped in after seeing the chaos and confusion that erupted when the state opened up vaccine eligibility for residents 65 and older. They now spend hours toggling between numerous online registration platforms, checking on state vaccination supplies and making repeated calls to overloaded hotlines. Currently there are about 3,000 seniors waiting for one of the 120 volunteers to help them. To boost its efforts, the group is also encouraging technology-savvy young people to pitch in and help their older relatives navigate online systems.

