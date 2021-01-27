© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Continues Reign As World Leader In Shark Attacks

By Amy Green
Published January 27, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A new report shows that Florida continues to be a world leader when it comes to shark attacks. 

Most of the attacks occurred in Volusia County. 

Florida’s shark attacks last year represented almost a third of all bites worldwide. Sixteen attacks were documented here -- just two shy of the total in Australia. 

Gavin Naylor of the International Shark Attack File at the University of Florida says most of the attacks occurred off New Smyrna Beach, where the surf is good and bait fish plentiful. 

“You’ve got a combination of sharks looking for food, bait fish, and surfers looking for good waves. And one leads to the other, and a few people get their ankles nibbled by mistake.” 

Worldwide the number of shark attacks was down, but fatalities were up. The pandemic has prevented researchers from gathering information from health workers to help explain why. 

Central Florida News sharks Environment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
