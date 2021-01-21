© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bill To Create Statewide Police Misconduct Registry Filed In Florida

By Talia Blake
Published January 21, 2021 at 5:31 AM EST
Rep. Geraldine Thompson speaks during an online press conference on January 11.
Rep. Geraldine Thompson speaks during an online press conference on January 11.

Windermere Democratic Representative Geraldine Thompson wants to create a statewide registry that keeps track of law enforcement officer misconduct. 

She says the legislative proposal is a result of findings that the Minnesota Police Officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck had multiple prior complaints.

“He had 15 complaints of excessive force," she said. "And had that been entered into a database that would’ve raised a red flag that this is someone who’s temperament, who’s personality, who’s training is really not fit for law enforcement.”

The registry would be posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website and made available to the public. 

The website would show each complaint filed, whether it involved use of force, and if it was deemed credible. 

The registry would also keep records of instances where an officer resigned or retired while under active investigation.

