© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Time Buyers For Disney World Annual Passes Out Of Luck

By Talia Blake
Published January 18, 2021 at 2:02 AM EST
7-walt-disney-world

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Looking to buy an annual pass at Walt Disney World? You’re out of luck unless you’re a current passholder.

The Florida theme park said it will renew passes for current owners, but won’t sell new ones.

The announcement comes as the Disneyland California theme park halted its annual pass program entirely. Disneyland made the announcement earlier this week after it allowed county health officials to use its parking lot for a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site.

The Florida theme park reopened in July under new rules including masks and social distancing, but the California park has been shuttered since March.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details