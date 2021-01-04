Puerto Rico Pledges $8 Million To Rebuild Arecibo Observatory

Puerto Rico is committing $8 million to the effort to rebuild the Arecibo Observatory.

Outgoing Governor Wanda Vázquez signed an executive order last week establishing the rebuilding of the facility a “public policy” of the Puerto Rican government -- citing the telescope’s role in encouraging Puerto Rican students to study science and its status as a tourist attraction.

The $8 million pledge will help rebuild a “more modern observatory,” according to a message posted to Facebook.

The dish collapsed last month after a series of snapped cables shut down the 305-meter telescope, which helped identify near Earth asteroids and far-away planets.

More than 100,000 people signed a White House petition to rebuild the damaged dish.

The National Science Foundation owns the observatory, and UCF manages the facility under an agreement with NSF. Congress has asked for a report on the cause of the collapse.