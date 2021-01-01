© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida crime dropped, murder rose in first 6 months of 2020

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 1, 2021 at 2:57 AM EST
Photo: Matt Popovich

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s overall crime rate went down over the first six months of 2020, but murders spiked over the same period from the year before. That's according to statistics released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday. Overall, crime dropped 11.7%, but murders rose from 512 to 595, or 16.2%. Murders by guns rose by an even higher percentage. There were 379 murders committed with a firearm in the first six months of 2019, compared to 466 in 2020. That’s an increase of 23%. Reported rapes declined by 9.5%, from 4,224 in the first half of 2019 to 3,821 during the same period in 2020.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
