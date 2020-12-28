© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
2020 Was A Sunny Year For Florida Orange Juice

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 28, 2020 at 10:40 PM EST
Photo: Jennifer Hyman
Photo: Jennifer Hyman

While 2020 was bad for many businesses, it was an exceptionally good year for Florida citrus growers. The industry wants to keep that momentum going.

Remember at the beginning of the pandemic when everyone hoarded toilet paper? Turns out they were stocking up on orange juice, too. Sales of OJ have been declining for years. But in 2020 retail sales hit a five-year high  according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Mike Sparks, CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, said coronavirus-leery consumers turned to orange juice because of its high Vitamin C content. “COVID-19 really re-emphasized, reeducated our consumers about the whole need to eat healthy, and Florida citrus fits right into that category,” he said. Sparks says an aggressive marketing campaign is needed to remind people to keep drinking their orange juice once the pandemic ends. Citrus farmers already pay for marketing through a tax on each box of harvested fruit. With the state facing a budget crunch, it’s unlikely Tallahassee will be spending money on OJ ads. Sparks said one solution is a special assessment, or tariff, on imported citrus from Brazil and Mexico.

Tags
Central Florida Newsorange juice
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
