© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Spy Sat Launch Scrubbed, Will Try Again Friday

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 17, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST
SpaceX's launch attempt of NRO-108 was scrubbed Thursday. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX's launch attempt of NRO-108 was scrubbed Thursday. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX scrubbed a launch attempt from Kennedy Space Center Thursday morning which could have brought sonic booms to Central Florida. The Falcon 9 is carrying a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

High pressure in the rocket's upper stage triggered a hold about 1 minute before scheduled liftoff. The team couldn’t resolve the issue before the launch window closed at noon.

SpaceX said it will try again Friday with a launch window opening at 9 a.m.

The company plans to land the first stage booster back at Cape Canaveral. The booster landing creates sonic booms that could be heard throughout Central Florida.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details