© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mark Your Calendars: Small Businesses Can Pick Up More PPE from Orange County in December

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 24, 2020 at 8:04 AM EST
Photo: Atoms
Photo: Atoms

Orange County will pass out PPE to an additional 5,000 to 7,500 small businesses at a giveaway Dec. 1, 2, and 3.

More than 50,000 businesses have already received face masks and hand sanitizer at previous county distributions. 

The distribution the first week of December will take place at Downey Park, Cypress Grove Park and West Orange Park during park operating hours.

The Downey Park and Cypress Grove Park sites are open from 9 am until 4 pm, and the West Orange Park site is open from 9 am through 3:30 pm.

Businesses must register and fill out a form on the Orange County government website.

Only owners and employees with confirmation tickets who have made an appointment will be able to pick up PPE. No walk-ins will be accepted. 

Both for- and not-for-profit businesses can apply as long as they have forty people or less on their payroll. 

For more information, click on the link.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details