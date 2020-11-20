© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Didn't Get A Stimulus Check? Deadline To Claim It This Weekend

By Abe Aboraya
Published November 20, 2020 at 4:48 AM EST
irs

Anyone who did not get a COVID-19 stimulus check has until midnight Saturday to claim it.

The COVID-19 stimulus package passed earlier in 2020 included a $1,200 check per person. People with children were also eligible for a $500 per-child bonus.

But many people in low-income and underserved communities did not get a stimulus check because they don’t make enough money to file a tax return, which is how the IRS distributed the funds.

The government has set up a special portal for non-filers to claim a check.

"The only people who should register are those who don't typically file a tax return, are not required to do so and have not yet registered, or for certain benefit recipients who got an EIP for themselves but need to provide information about a non-beneficiary spouse or qualifying child," the IRS said in a statement.

The IRS has extended the deadline multiple times, but say they can’t extend it any longer. The final deadline to register is November 21.

coronavirus
Abe Aboraya
