What NASA Achieved Under President Trump And What A New Administration Means For The Agency

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST
Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the National Space Council's first meeting, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
(NASA/Joel Kowsky)
/
Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the National Space Council's first meeting, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. The National Space Council, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence heard testimony from representatives from civil space, commercial space, and national security space industry representatives. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

The past four years have seen new milestones in space exploration- including a return to human spaceflight from the US for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the establishment of Space Force.  A new administration in the White House will bring changes to the agency though. Administrator Jim Bridenstine says he won't stick around under a Biden-Harris administration. 

For a look back at space policy and achievements over the the last four years, and what the future holds for NASA we chat with Laura Forsyck, the owner of space consulting firm Astralytical

Central Florida NewsIntersectionNASASpace
