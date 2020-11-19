© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Two South Florida Hospitals Will Be Among The First In State To Get COVID Vaccine

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 19, 2020 at 3:18 AM EST
Two South Florida hospitals will be among the first in the state to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and Jackson Memorial in Miami will distribute the vaccines once they are approved by the FDA. They have been chosen because they are in densely populated areas and can store them at extremely cold temperatures. The first shipment of vials is set to arrive in mid-December. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents will be the first to get the vaccine.

