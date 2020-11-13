© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney Bumps Capacity at Orlando Theme Parks, As Coronavirus Cases Continue to Surge in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 13, 2020 at 7:02 AM EST
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Disney theme parks in Orlando are now operating at a 35 percent capacity, up from the 25 percent capacity they reopened at in July. The news comes as Florida continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases, reporting more than 5,600 new cases on Thursday.

Almost 50 percent more guests are now allowed into the Orlando theme parks on a daily basis with this increase in occupancy. 

On an earnings call Thursday, CEO Bob Chapek said the decision had been driven by an increased demand for tickets. 

“We’re very pleased with our track record and I think people are now through forward bookings and reservations showing some very encouraging signs about their willingness to come and spend time with us at a Disney park.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13002_PARKS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Chapek said the company has proven they’re able to operate parks responsibly following strictly enforced guidelines provided by healthcare experts which he says has only boosted fans' love of the brand. 

“It shows the love that guests have for our experiences that we have within our parks and the tremendous IP that we as a company have. But I also think it speaks to the trust that people have given the track record that we now have after months of operating across the globe with very stringent guidelines.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13002_DISNEY_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Parks in Orlando, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong have all successfully reopened while Disneyland in California remains closed due to a statewide executive order. 

Disneyland Paris has been shut down again due to a surge in coronavirus cases in that country.
If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
