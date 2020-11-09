Tropical Storm Eta Made Landfall Sunday Bringing Tropical Storm Force Winds, Flooding to Parts of Florida

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall late Sunday evening in the middle Keys and continues its march westward into the Gulf of Mexico, about 65 miles south of Naples.

There have been widespread reports of tropical storm force winds and flooding in South Florida Sunday evening and early this morning. Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says Eta is headed for the Gulf of Mexico, but could boomerang back toward the state later this week.

"Occasional outer rain bands are likely today over the peninsula, but the exact path is unclear later this week. I expect changes, but our best guidance now takes the storm southwestward into the far southern Gulf before turning back toward the north or northeast on Thursday or Friday."

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast says Eta is likely to be a tropical storm as it approaches Florida again from the Gulf later this week. Forecasters say there is also low confidence in the strength of Eta and they encourage residents to be prepared in case the storm strengthens much more than is presently expected.

Ray says rain bands will continue to move over our area at times today and gradually diminish before midnight. He says winds may gust to tropical storm force, particularly along the immediate Space and Treasure coasts. Two to 4 inches of rain with the strongest bands may also cause areas of flash flooding today.