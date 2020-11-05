© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Marion County School Board Fires Marine Vet Over Medical Marijuana Use

By Talia Blake
Published November 5, 2020 at 6:25 AM EST
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Central Florida high school dean has been fired for using medical marijuana that was prescribed to treat post-traumatic stress disorder he incurred in the Marines.

The Marion County School Board voted 5-0 Wednesday to fire Mike Hickman.

The board said that while medical marijuana is legal in Florida, it is illegal under federal law and its use violates district policy. The district had offered to suspend Hickman if he agreed not to use medical marijuana in the future, but he refused.

Hickman fought in Desert Storm in the early 1990s. His attorney called the firing “unfortunate.”

The district learned of Hickman's usage after he was injured breaking up a fight.

Central Florida News
