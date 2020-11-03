© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida, a must-win state for Trump, seen as a toss-up

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 3, 2020 at 4:05 AM EST
Photo: Markus Winkler
Photo: Markus Winkler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians are lining up for the final day of voting in a state that has 29 Electoral College votes seen as vital for President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Florida has already set records for votes cast before Election Day, and the presidential election is expected to be close once again.

Most polls show the Republican incumbent and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden in a virtual tie.

In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percentage points and only earned 49% of the vote.

Florida will also be voting in congressional and legislative elections and deciding the fate of six proposed constitutional amendments.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details