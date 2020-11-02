Halloween Revelers in Orlando Didn't Follow Health Precautions. Here's What Could Happen Next.

About 80 percent of the people in downtown Orlando on Halloween weren’t wearing face masks or social distancing.

Some streets were blocked off and allowed open alcohol just for the night to encourage patronage at local bars and restaurants.

Orange County Health Director Dr. Raul Pino said it’s important to reopen events.

But he said taking risks might cause coronavirus cases to rise again which could lead to another lockdown.

“Like who knows if the numbers go a little higher what else we’ll have to do. Because there are not that many tools left in the toolbox. Besides what no one wants. So it’s concerning.”

Pino said this behavior is especially frustrating for residents who do follow health precautions to the letter.

“I mean there are family who haven’t seen their elderly parents in a few months. There were kids crying because they couldn’t go out on Halloween because the parents didn’t want to expose the kids.”

Pino said the good intentions of the city might pay off in the end because the event was held outdoors.

He said the majority of new coronavirus cases have been in younger adults specifically men between the ages of 15 and 35.

About 75 percent of those cases are in high schoolers and college students.

