Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 29, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT
Photo: Paul Weaver
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to chase votes in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term.

Trump and Biden will appear in Tampa hours apart on Thursday, visiting the western end of the state’s I-4 corridor.

The area is known for its rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections.

Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday. More than 73 million Americans have already voted, either by absentee or by mail.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
